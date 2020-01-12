advertisement

BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona says Uruguay striker Luis Suarez needs surgery on Sunday for an injury to his right knee.

The Spanish club announced this on Saturday – two days after Suárez lost the entire 90 minutes 2-2 to Atlético Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old Suárez is the fourth top scorer of all time with 191 goals in 270 games. He helped Barcelona win a Champions League, four Spanish championships and four Copa del Rey titles.

Barcelona haven’t said how long they will be without Lionel Messi this season’s second-best scorer after Lionel Messi. Suarez has scored 14 goals so far.

He is likely to miss several Spanish league and cup games in January and February filled with games from the two national competitions, including an always exhausting trip to Valencia on January 25th.

Barcelona will play Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg in Italy on February 25 and the second leg in Camp Nou on March 18.

