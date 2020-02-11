advertisement

Willian José, gelngel Rodríguez, Lucas Pérez and Loren Morón are the names Barcelona have in mind to replace injured Ousmane Dembélé, who has been confirmed to be out for six months. This comes after a long-term injury to another striker, Luis Suárez, was confirmed.

The Catalans will be able to sign an urgent replacement out of the transfer window due to a long-term injury, but they are only allowed to select one player playing in Spain and he can only play domestic competitions.

One report said Barça had agreed with Real Sociedad on José, though a later report by Mundo Deportivo disputed it. That latest report said the two clubs denied a deal. Apparently, Barcelona had asked for him at the transfer window, but he was valued at around 35m euros.

Getafe ahead, Ángel is said to be the player who fits best because of his relatively low cost (9m) and quality. This report from ESPN says that José and Pérez, who plays for Deportivo Alavés, have been liked by Barça, but both are considered too costly at the time and their clubs will not be eye-catching.

Thus, in addition to gelngel, Moróni is an option. Quique Setién has known him since his time at Real Betis, though he was reportedly disappointed by him in their second year together. On the other hand, he is having a good season so far and his physical strength may be what Barca wants.

Barcelona were said to have rejected many of these players during the interim, thinking it would not be worth the trouble. After Dembélé’s injury, things changed. However, blaugrana is said to have only a budget of $ 12 million for the signing.

