Barcelona are reportedly looking for € 50m for Nelson Semedo and are ready to sell Portugal internationally in the summer.

According to Sport, Eric Abidal met with Semedo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in Dubai to discuss the full future of support at Camp Nou.

The feeling in the club is that Semedo has not really lived up to expectations and is one of the few players in the team who is not considered essential but can be sold at a great fee.

Barca think that Semedo has not yet established himself as the right-back of the club and that Sergi Roberto is actually a better option in defense.

Semedo is reportedly worth around 40m euros, but Barça want to sell for 50m euros and are looking to the Premier League for a place to download back.

Ironically the report suggests Manchester United are a potential destination despite the fact that they signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer to a 50m deal.

If Semedo leaves, then Barca could look for a replacement, despite Moussa Wague and Roberto in their ranks, and Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira is a possible option.

