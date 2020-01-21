advertisement

Aubameyang comes out as Barca’s favorite

Today’s rumors are all about Barca’s search for a replacement for Luis Suarez in the January transfer window and to start with Mundo Deportivo who accounts for a couple of players.

At the top of the list is Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has 14 goals in 22 Premier League games this season and a contract that lasts until 2021.

The only thing is that Arsenal really do not want to sell their star man, and Barca may need the Gabonese international to try and force his way. It is unlikely.

Rodrigo part of Barca’s Plan B

Another striker who likes Barcelona is Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia. The 28-year-old is seen as more suited to Barca’s game than Aubameyang and more physically powerful.

There are also some other sailing opportunities available. Olivier Giroud is no longer in demand at Chelsea and available, and so is Napoli’s Fernando Llorente.

Both strikers are seen as experienced, affordable options who will also offer Barca another field opportunity for Aubameyang and Rodrigo.

Timo Werner also under consideration

In Sport, the word is that Barca adorns the look of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The 23-year-old is the Bundesliga’s top scorer at the moment with Robert Lewandowski in 20 goals from 18 games.

The report estimates Barca think it could land him for € 30m, though he has been noted to be optimistic given his form this season.

Another possible option mentioned is Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek, but he is not seen as a priority at the moment.

