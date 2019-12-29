advertisement

Barcelona returned to work on Sunday evening after the team attended their first training session after the Christmas break.

Most of the first team were present, while Ansu Fati also joined in a portion of the session as he continues his comeback from a hip problem.

Inaki Pena and Carles Perez were also part of the group, while Moussa Wague lost to conjunctivitis.

Sergi Roberto was also missing the compassionate break, as he unfortunately lost his mother to illness on Saturday. A minute’s silence was held before the session.

All tornadoes are available for Peña and C. Perez del @FCBarcelonaB

S. Roberto no s’enrena am Wague conjunctivitis allowed un conjunctivitis, tampoc

Ansu Fate fa part of the amb el treball group

Messi, Suárez, Net and Vidal’s 2 companies generic pic.twitter.com/hqHrLDRa1j

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) December 29, 2019

South American contingent Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neto and Arturo Vidal are still away and are not expected to return until January 2.

Barcelona will have a double training session on Monday and will return again on Tuesday as they step up their preparations for Saturday’s clash.

