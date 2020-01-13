advertisement

In the wake of any loss, especially where you are 2-1 with less than 10 minutes to play and navigate, there will always be consequences.

For some time now, Barcelona’s senior players have been playing games wielding it, and only have that little high quality.

However, it is entirely fair to suggest that they have been found in others. Perhaps the latest example is the draw at Espanyol, though Supercup’s loss to Atletico Madrid will have hurt.

Antoine Griezmann certainly didn’t pull any punches after this game;

“I think we lost because of our mistakes and they had their feet in the end. It cost us and we have to work hard to keep going. We all made mistakes. I played a bad pass and then the goal came. They are mistakes that can cost you a Champions League or a league title. ”

The former Atleti player, whose head had given Barca what seemed to be a winning lead of the match, was not looking for excuses and in this day and age it is quite refreshing to see a player immediately take charge.

Prior to his arrival, the Frenchman was not a favorite among his peers, but he will surely win them over with his willingness to work hard, defend and play whatever role is needed for the good of the team. .

An uncertain period at the beginning of his tenure at Camp Nou has long been forgotten, to the point that it would be difficult to justify Ousmane Dembele’s involvement at his own expense once his fellow international striker becomes eligible again. .

Griezmann’s words will surely have reverberated around the dressing room. Criticizing your peers often doesn’t end well, but what it had to say was money buzz.

Coming from someone who was suspected to be quiet behind the scenes, his outburst will surely carry even more weight.

The Barca are one million miles away from being the Champions League winning team at this point. Honestly, there is not even a point of interest to even remotely excited about that competition at this stage.

Teamdoor The swing team will kill our quarterbacks for the time being, which makes a potential loan deal for Jean-Clair Todibo even more worrying.

Regardless, the Blaugranes must take Griezmann’s comments and accept them. They have to do better. Visible Better Moreover, they can do better.

Everyone believes that all this mess belongs to Ernesto Valverde, but the players have played their part in the disease. This should not be forgotten.

Time for everyone to stand up and count.

To get rid of the mistakes Griezmann is referring to and which threaten to tarnish Barca’s season long before it comes to a natural conclusion.

