Arsenal are reportedly expecting a move from Barcelona this week for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is reportedly their first target of January.

According to the Telegraph, the Arsenal striker is a priority, though the Spanish champions “fear they will be priced out of a late deal”.

Arsenal could claim 50m for international error which is likely to end Barca’s interest very soon.

The report estimates that Aubameyang “would be interested” in a transfer to Camp Nou, but does not have a personal agreement with Barca, despite reports to the contrary.

Aubameyang has only 18 months left in his contact with Arsenal and could leave in the summer unless the Gunners finish in the top four. Gabriel Martinelli’s appearance has also given Barca hope of a deal.

It is noteworthy that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about Aubameyang last week and made suggestions that he could leave.

The striker also wrote in his program notes ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup victory in early January that he loves Arsenal and “is committed to the club”.

