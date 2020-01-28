advertisement

Valencia boss Albert Celades has admitted that Los Che are in talks with Barcelona over a deal for Rodrigo and says the Spanish champions want the striker because he is a “game changer”.

Barcelona hope to bring international Spain to Camp Nou before closing the transfer window as cover for injured Luis Suarez.

Celades spoke at a news conference Tuesday to confirm the news, but few suggested that Rodrigo was having a doctor at the Nou Camp.

“Rodrigo is a change maker. That’s why Barcelona want him because he is a game changer. The talks are open and we will not hide it.”

“Rodrigo has gone to Barcelona because he had a scheduled outing for the day with Doctor Cugat.

“He made a very big effort to help us against Barcelona and was expected not to play the Cup, but that’s fine,”

Source | sport

Rumors continue to rage over the structure of a deal to bring Rodrigo to Barça. Recent allegations suggest that Bruno Fernandes may be involved in what appears to be a tricky transfer.

