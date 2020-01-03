advertisement

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has spoken of his three best midfielders and surprisingly came up with some familiar faces.

The star Vissel Kobe has gone with Michael Laudrup, Xavi and Sergio Busquets, while he also admitted it was difficult to leave out Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to his former boss, he said: “Pep should also be on the list because he was a childhood hero alongside Laudrup.”

advertisement

Here’s Iniesta’s explanation of his three choices.

“Michael Laudrup has been my idol since childhood. His fun technique and style, the way he attacked as a midfielder; I’ve tried to be like him since I was a kid.

“I have played with Xavi for a long time and have seen him a lot on television. He is my ideal player because of how he can control the games. He has the ability to provide quality passes in the right places and he is also a leader He really is an ideal midfielder for me.

“Like Xavi, I played with Sergio Busquets for a long time, both with Barcelona and with the Spanish national team. He plays a very important, supportive midfielder – he can read football matches so well.

“He’s a good passer but he also creates lanes for center backs. His role is very important to make the Barcelona system work.”

Source | Nasu Daisuke’s Official YouTube Channel (Through Purpose)

Iniesta recently removed the first silver container with Vissel Kobe. The midfielder captured the team in their first ever trophy with victory over Kashimi Antlers in the Emperor’s Cup.

advertisement