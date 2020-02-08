advertisement

Barcelona is a “clown club” that has “no class”, according to former World Cup striker and winner Christophe Dugarry.

The Catalan giants have been in the headlines this week after a brawl between sports director Eric Abidal and Lionel Messi.

The club have also lost Ousmane Dembele to long-term injury and been knocked out by the Copa del Rey, leading to sharp criticism from Dugarry.

“It’s a clown club. Everything’s back. They buy [Philippe] Coutinho, Dembele, they buy guys and then sell them. You get the impression that there is no project at this club.

“In every transfer window there is a problem. They have been badly recruited since the departure of Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta. They have spent a lot of loads.

“And above all they have a very bad image. There are many people who do not have the charm, the class that one should have in a club of this attitude. It really is a club that has no class. “

Source | RMC Sport

Barcelona’s January transfer activity is also under control. Those clubs failed to bring in an offensive replacement after losing Luis Suarez to long-term injury and have left themselves short allowing youngsters Carles Alena, Jean-Clair Todibo, Carles Perez, Moussa Wague and Abel Ruiz to depart.

