Aston Villa paid Barcelona a million euros for 16-year-old England striker Louie Barry – he expected the club to become “an outstanding number nine”.

England Under-17 international Barry moved from Villa’s neighbor West Brom to Barcelona last July and was inducted into the club’s La Masia academy.

However, Barry shortens his time with the Camp Nou giant to have a chance to get the grade at Villa.

Barcelona said in a statement: “Louie Barry is leaving FC Barcelona to switch to Aston Villa. Villans pay 1,048,000 euros to purchase the 16-year-old striker.”

Barry made his debut with Barcelona’s youth team in October, scoring two goals in seven league games. He appeared as a substitute in three games of the UEFA Youth League.

Barcelona said that during his time at the club he was “exemplary” while Villa was enthusiastic about her business.

Mark Harrison, manager of the Villa Academy, said: “It sends a strong message about the ambition of this football club.

“We are delighted – Louie is a local person and his family are all Villa fans, as is Louie.

“He is still a very young man, but during his development he was always a player that you always see as outstanding.”

Harrison said to VillaTV: “He has a fantastic mentality and is determined to do well for this football club.

“He is very committed, has great family support, but in terms of what he can achieve, we firmly believe that he can be an outstanding number nine for this football club.”

