In the wake of sudden losses, sharp knee reactions are a given.

The consequences of losing Barca to Mestalla for the first time in over a decade will see the dogs lose their collective minds.

But rather than throwing banal comments, and using your own prejudices to back up the notion of guilt, it’s probably worth looking at the evidence before us.

Quique Setien’s way of renting was objectionable, but in many ways understandable.

Ernesto Valverde’s Barca were a shadow of the team they could be and didn’t play the ‘Barca way’ is largely why so many supporters were against him week in and week out.

Losses are an accepted part of the game, playing a way that is anathema to all that Barça holds dear is not.

Therefore, renting Setien made sense.

We were all amazed at how his Real Betis team won three points at Real Madrid last season, and we sadly admitted that they were the best side when defeating Barca at the Camp Nou.

BACK GAME REACTION | Sergio: “I think the players have to adjust to the ideas of the coaching staff. There were good things in this game, and others that need to be improved.” pic.twitter.com/GD3joIMYVg

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 25, 2020

And yet, for all the good football Verdiblancos played, they were porous in the bank and lacking in basic concepts and certain aspects.

Fast forward now. The young man has only had three games at the helm and so, obviously, it’s too, too early to judge him.

However, the way the team has played under him so far has been mixed. Expectations when a new manager takes over, rightly so, will have a marked increase in performance, desire and way of working.

I was at the Camp Nou for the Granada game, and despite being the coldest I had been there, at least I comforted myself in the knowledge that Barca would warm me up.

Quique Setién: “There are some things that players still do not interpret well or we cannot explain well. Nobody likes what we have seen today. We have a lot to do. because we have given many meaningless passes. “

– barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 25, 2020

They don’t.

Has made many of the 1000+ passes, and to be honest, it was fun to see him again. But I left the land seriously underutilized.

Had it not been for Leo Messi’s late strike, the Blaugranes would have won a lone point against a team that were, realistically, there to take.

Against Ibiza, disorganization, especially at the back, was marked. A Griezmann double doesn’t really think about those cracks in my opinion.

Setién’s first time loss in Barcelona, ​​but I didn’t think the performance was any different from Granada or Ibiza. Barça needed a late red card to defeat Granada and could easily lose to Ibiza. Setién needs some serious investment or he will be fired by May.

– Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) January 25, 2020

And then we have Valencia. To be fair, even though we were sometimes under the basket, I thought we played well. Another day and with some luck, we would have won at least one point.

Playing a different system, and one that has supposedly left most players mentally and physically exhausted after training, will take time to learn as well.

Unfortunately for Quique Setien, this is a luxury he does not have.

