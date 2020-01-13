advertisement

FC Barcelona could rest Ernesto Valverde today. The manager is under siege after a series of poor results that culminated in the loss of two goals in the last two games. First, against Espanyol last placed in the league, and then against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

However, it’s not just the results of this season that have hurt the Spaniard. His legacy is in the two previous seasons, in which his squad merged twice after winning the UEFA Champions League.

While he has won La Liga both seasons, those are the kinds of debuts that will come to define his tenure. His inability to stop the story from repeating itself has caused fans to lose all confidence in him.

Barcelona clearly felt the ghosts of the past at Anfield. Their experience at AS Roma the season before returned to haunt them, and Valverde could not steer the ship. His lack of direction was a fatal flaw.

This season, a sense of mischief has spread to the club. There have been adjustments and beginnings, but Barça has not yet felt like Barça. There is a lack of direction and urgency in this team.

A mental reset was needed last season. Deciding to stand by Valverde was a worrying decision, which is probably being corrected too late now.

