Barca signed PK Boateng over Haaland

Today’s rumors begin with an intriguing report by AS who thinks Barca signed Kevin-Prince Boateng over Erling Braut Haaland last January.

The Catalan giants demanded a return for Luis Suarez and were drawn to Haaland after his exploits with the Norwegian FC Molde squad.

However, the club ultimately decided that he was too crude and opted for Boateng instead who failed to make any impact on Barca in his short spell.

Meanwhile, Haaland has continued to make a name for himself as one of Europe’s most promising young strikers and was recently captured by Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele ‘likes’ her Instagram post linking her to Liverpool

If the catchy transfer rumors are, you are after than asking for Metro rather than bringing word about Ousmane Dembele’s social media activity.

The Frenchman has, wait for it, actually “liked” a post on Instagram showing him with a Liverpool device and bringing a word of a rumor of interest from the Reds.

The European champions are apparently keen to bring him to Anfield in the summer on a £ 80m deal after Barcelona have already decided to sell him.

Barca runs the Olmo race

Over The Goal is that Barcelona are leading the race to sign Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb, but face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The youngster is reportedly pressing for a move in January, and Barcelona “feel confident” they can secure his signing for € 30m.

The Catalan giants believe Olmo can “step in and influence their first team immediately” but his price could rise due to interest from the two Premier League clubs.

Klostermann to replace Semedo?

And finally today we end with news that Barca are considering replacing Nelson Semedo with RB Leipzig with right-hander Lucas Klostermann.

Sport accounts that Sky Sports have reported that Ernesto Valverde thinks he was the perfect replacement for the Portuguese international who could leave in the summer.

Klostermann is a player in demand, however, he is also being pursued by Bayern Munich and Juventus and has a € 35m release clause.

