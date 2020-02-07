advertisement

Jordi Alba, together with Lionel Messi, called on Barcelona sports director Eric Abidal to “throw ***”.

Abidal said in an interview with the Catalan publication Sport earlier this week that Barca made the decision to fire Ernesto Valverde after he and his colleagues found that “many players were neither happy nor hard working, and it was also an internal communication problem gave”.

READ |

Barca is making progress despite Copa del Rey shocks – Setien

advertisement

Messi was disappointed that the former left-back decided to tare all members of the squad with the same brush, and did not include names in his remarks.

Barca boss Quique Setien said on Wednesday that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is still happy in the club. Speculation suggests he could choose to leave the club late in the season.

However, a 0-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday was the club’s last blow. This week, Ousmane Dembele announced that he would be operated on for a thigh problem that is expected to exclude the rest of the campaign.

After the game in San Mames, Alba Messi followed and claimed Abidal should have known better.

“This club is thrown from the outside with enough S *** so that we don’t throw ourselves at S ***. That is the line that we have to follow,” said Alba.

“Abidal was a player, he is loved by the fans, so he should know what the dressing room looks like and how the players feel.”

Sergio Busquets headed the ball into his own goal in Bilbao in the 93rd minute, but Alba was satisfied with the club’s representation.

“I think he had a very good game, one of the best of the season. It’s a shame we lost at the last minute, but that’s football,” he said.

“I’m very proud of the team, especially the level of the game. We have to keep going.

“It is clearly the right way, we just missed the win. We played well, with possession and very clear openings. The result is a shame.”

advertisement