Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao

RCDE stadium, Barcelona

Saturday, 25-01-2020 @ 15h

Athletic Bilbao have drawn six of their ten La Liga away games this season (W1, D6 and L3). Los Leones have also drawn their last four La Liga games and have not won a championship in five games. Espanyol have drawn three of their last four games at RCDE Stadium and have yet to win a home championship victory this season (D3, L7).

The Espanyol remain at the foot of the La Liga before the 21st day, but it is only four points from the safety line after a good start to the new year under the new boss Abelardo.

The former Barcelona player faced his former club in his first charge match at RCDE stadium three weeks ago, and a combination of his arrival and derby opportunity clearly lifted Periquitos, as ‘They were fighting a 2-2 draw against the current champions and leaders of the league.

This result was always going to give Abelardo’s new team a huge chance in the arm, and they produced what was arguably an even better performance during last week’s trip away from Villarreal, while the goals from David Lopez and Raul from Thomas got an impressive 1-2. success at La Ceramica – inflicting only the second campaign home defeat of the campaign on the yellow submarine.

Abelardo won’t be too upset that his team left Copa Del Rey at Real Sociedad midweek (2-0), given that they will soon be back in action in the Europa League, and the momentum gained by Espanyol since the beginning of the year will still be in contact with Saturday’s match against Bilbao.

After winning six wins and two draws in their first nine league games at San Mames this season, Athletic Bilbao were very disappointed with their 1-1 home draw against Celta Vigo, ranked 18th at the weekend end last – especially since Celestes played this game with just five points from their first nine away games in La Liga this quarter.

And it could have been much worse for Los Leones, who had to count on a Raul Garcia penalty 14 minutes from time to save a point, despite recording 22 shots on goal throughout the match.

Failure to take chances and scoring dominance has been a recurring theme throughout the season for Bilbao, which has one of the worst attacking records in the elite (21 goals scored in 20 games), although it currently ranks 8th and just one point lower than the European Qualifying Places.

And the majority of their problems in this area are on the road. Gaizka Garitano’s men have scored only seven times on the road and have drawn in five of their last eight outings.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that the visitors have managed to win once away from San Mames all season, although they have been relatively difficult to beat with six in ten draws. Bilbao have now drawn their last four La Liga matches, and another deadlock seems clearly possible at RCDE stadium this weekend.

Valencia vs Barcelona

Estadio Mestalla, Valencia

Saturday, 25-01-2020 @ 18h

Barcelona have won 11 of their last 15 La Liga games (W11, D3 and L1). The leaders of the league are heading for Saturday’s game 12 points ahead of Valencia, 7th, after the 4-1 defeat of Los Che in Mallorca last weekend. Both teams have scored in 11 of the last 13 Valencia league games. The same is true for 8 of the last 11 Barcelona league games and four of their last five road trips. The two teams have scored in each of the last five games between the teams, including Barcelona’s 5-2 victory in the September return leg at Camp Nou.

Barcelona had to wait the 76th minute to break the deadlock at home in Granada last weekend, but the controlled arrival of Lionel Messi proved sufficient to guarantee that the new manager Quique Setien started his victorious reign at Camp Nou.

In truth, Barça’s dominance was barely reflected in the 1-0 score after seeing around 83% of the ball and creating plenty of chances against lively opposition, and the performance wowed Setien while giving the 61 years of what to work. with his side.

The result marked Barça’s 11th win in their last 15 La Liga games and kept them at the head of the table alongside their Clasico rival, Real Madrid; The pair now have an eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid, 3rd, who was surprisingly beaten 2-0 at Eibar on matchday 20.

Valencia were humiliated by Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana, and Los Che was still feeling the effects of this experience when they found themselves facing Mallorca at Son Moix on Sunday morning.

The charges of Albert Celades were once again terrible and found themselves rightly 3-0 against the relegation wrestlers at halftime, a deficit which they could not make up for in the second period, Los Bermellones ending with lack of comfortable winners 4-1.

Valencia have lost five of their ten La Liga away games this season, a form which seriously undermines their ambitions to finish in the top four for the third consecutive season. Los Che is four points behind 4th place in Seville before Saturday’s game and will probably have to beat Barça to prevent this gap from widening, Los Palanganas having to beat Granada to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Saturday’s kick-off .

Deportivo Alavés vs Villarreal

Estadio de Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gastiez

Saturday, 25-01-2020 @ 20:30

The last six meetings between the teams have produced more than 2.5 goals, the two teams having scored five of these matches. All but one La Liga away from Villarreal games this season have produced more than 2.5 goals. El Submarino Amarillo has 100% of his road games, but has kept only two clean sheets. Alaves have scored in all but one of their last 14 La Liga games, with both teams scoring in four of their last six outings.

Alaves were clearly in second place for most of the match at Levante on matchday 20, but Asier Garitano’s men held firm at Ciutat de Valencia and only managed their second win outside the campaign , thanks to a goal by Aleix Vidal halfway through the second half. .

After a streak of five unsuccessful Liga matches, the victory did much to ease the growing pressure on the growing relegation concerns of Garitano and Alaves; the three points raise Babazorros to 14th place in the table and seven points ahead of the last three.

The Alaves now need to rediscover their solid form at Mendizorroza to ensure they stay ahead of the game, as four points from their last five home games represent an extremely poor comeback since they won ten points from their first five releases in front of their own fans this term.

After three straight La Liga wins and a single home defeat in nine league games this season, Villarreal looked for banker equipment to see residents of the Espanyol basement at La Ceramica last week, but they were stunned 1- 2 by Periquitos which has obviously increased since the arrival of the new manager Abelardo.

El Submarino Amarillo was also responsible after making one of their worst campaign efforts, and the result will have greatly frustrated boss Javier Calleja after his team has worked so hard in recent weeks to get back into the European qualifying race.

Villarreal is three points behind the Europa League and seven points behind the top four in this Saturday’s clash, and they really need to get at least one point at Mendizorroza to stay in the race. They will be confident to do so after beating Alaves 4-1 in the October reverse game, but the visitors have lost six of their ten La Liga games on the road this season.

Sevilla vs Granada

Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville

Saturday, 25-01-2020 @ 23h

Seville has accumulated 14 points in its last seven home matches in La Liga (W4, D2 and L1). Los Palanganas got three of their home league wins without conceding. Granada has lost its last six La Liga games on the road, having failed to score in its last four away games.

The Liga standout game last weekend saw Seville head to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid, recently crowned Supercopa champion; a game in which Los Palanganas desperately needed something to stay in the title race.

Los Palanganas had a decent display and tied their opponents for most of the match, but it was Real who ultimately missed the 2-1 winners with a double volley from Casemiro on either side of the equalizer. Luuk De Jong for Seville.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Athletic Bilbao at the end of the year, Seville are now eight points behind joint leader Real and Barcelona, ​​and the main goal from now on for boss Julen Lopetegui will be to get a return to the Champions League via a top four.

Seville remains two points ahead of Getafe, 5th, and at least four points ahead of the rest, and they have an excellent chance of strengthening their position in the coming weeks with matches against Alaves, Espanyol and Celta Vigo after Saturday’s shock against Granada.

Similar to Seville, Granada presented a good performance in their defeat against Barcelona last weekend, holding the champions up to 15 minutes before Lionel Messi finally imposed himself to break the deadlock.

The Nazaries were successful on their travels with a 1-3 overtime win over Badalona midweek to reach the bottom 32 of the Copa Del Rey; However, Diego Martinez’s team have now lost six straight La Liga games, without scoring in their last four games.

Grenada’s superb form at the start of the season means they are still 10th in the standings and should avoid any form of relegation this season, but their difficulties on the road are becoming a major concern. Seville won 0-1 when the two teams met at Los Carmenes in August, and visitors seem very unlikely to reverse these fortunes despite improved display at Camp Nou on match day 20.

