Barcelona are drawn in the third leg UD Ibiza in Tuesday’s draw in the third round at the Copa del Rey.
The Spanish champions have lost the first two rounds of the competition due to their (short) involvement in the Spanish Super Cup, but have returned to the mix again with Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Real Madrid.
Like the Super Cup, the Copa del Rey has a new format and means that all matches will be played in a single-match format until the competition reaches the semi-final stage.
Here’s a look at the full draw:
UD Ibiza v FC Barcelona
UD Logroñés vs Valencia CF
CyD Leonesa against Atletico Madrid
Unionistas Salamanca v Real Madrid
CD Ebro v. CD Leganés
CD Badajoz vs SD Eibar
CF Badalona vs Granada CF
Recreativo de Huelva v CA Osasuna
Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis
CD Mirandés vs RC Celta
Tenerife CD vs Real Valladolid
Girona FC v. Villarreal CF
Elche CF vs Athletic Club
Zaragoza of Real vs RCD Mallorca
Sevilla v. Levante UD
The Barcelona League will be played on Wednesday 22nd and will surely see new boss Quique Setien hand in with his team players and youngsters some valuable playing time.
The game takes place between his first match at the helm on Sunday against Granada in La Liga and a trip to Valencia on 25 January.