Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is on the verge of joining Bundesliga team Schalke on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old was spotted at Düsseldorf airport being met by a Schalke representative and will have a doctor at the club on Monday.

Barcelona and international youth international defender Jean-Clair Todibo arrived at Düsseldorf airport this evening and was received by a Schalke representative; expected to join Bundesliga club on loan (Bild) pic.twitter.com/Qg2h5Mk0tC

– Get German Football News (@GGFN_) January 12, 2020

Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider told Bild he is “optimistic” the transfer “will be done in a timely manner”.

Todibo is expected to join the loan by the end of the season, though there still seems to be little debate as to whether to include a buy option or not.

