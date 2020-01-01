advertisement

Barcelona have reportedly decided not to sell Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan in January, despite interest from Serie A leaders.

The Catalan giants have decided against allowing Chile internationals to move because they have already loaned Carles Alena to Real Betis and have injured Arthur.

Cadena Cope reports that despite Vidal’s complaint of unpaid prizes and the disappointment of not being at the start, the club wants to keep him for the rest of the season.

Inter Vice President Javier Zanetti has made it clear his club’s interest in Vidal in recent days saying he is a “player of great character and experience, so we will see what happens.”

However, Barca confirmed that Alena would spend the rest of the season on loan at Betis earlier in the week and also announced that Arthur is out for another three weeks.

The Brazilian has not featured for Barcelona since winning Atletico Madrid earlier this month, and there seems to be some concern when he will return to his advantage.

The absence of two players means Barça are down only to Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Vidal in midfield, though Sergi Roberto is also an option.

