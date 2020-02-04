advertisement

Barcelona are reportedly thinking of signing a replacement ahead of learning that Ousmane Dembele is set for another spell on the other with a torn hamstring.

Sports report that Barça will be allowed to bring a player if Dembele is ruled out for five months or more, even though the transfer window is closed.

The rules state that they will only be able to sign one player from within Spain and essentially have to apply for permission to add one player. If they sign a player and Dembele were to recover faster than expected, he would not be allowed back into the squad until next season.

advertisement

Another report from the Guild mentions a few names. They claim that Cristhian Stoyan, Willian Jose, Carlos Bacca, Rodrigo, Jaime Mata and Loren Moron are also possible.

Mundo Deportivo also estimates Barça are already thinking of alternatives. They note that if the RFEF Foundation a Barcelona signature will have 15 days to complete a transfer. The MD also indicated that the player would only be available for La Liga and Copa del Rey.

At Cat Radio the word is that Stoney and Rodrigo are viable options, though whether Barca can sign a 15-day deal when they cannot manage it throughout January remains to be seen.

advertisement