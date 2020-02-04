advertisement

Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has been diagnosed with a “complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh” after withdrawing from training yesterday.

The Frenchman has just returned to training after picking up a stumbling problem against Dortmund in November but has now settled for more time on the sidelines.

UPDATE OF LJNDS | Tests performed on Ousmane Dembélé today have confirmed that he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh. In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/fk7KgzaMC6

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2020

Dembele left Monday’s hearing after feeling some “discomfort” about what Barca said was “a consequence of muscle fatigue” and initially seemed to be nothing too scary.

However, the latest update suggests it is a major setback and although it is not clear how long Dembele will be coming out for you have to wonder if he will play for Barcelona again this season.

