advertisement

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that Ousmane Dembele will be out for six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn hamstring in Finland.

The Frenchman was forced to go under the knife after solving the problem in training as he was working his way back from a thigh injury taken against Dortmund in November.

This is Barca’s official statement:

advertisement

“First team player Ousmane Dembéle has successfully undergone surgery in Turku, Finland, where he was operated on by Dr. Lasse Lempainen for a fractured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh. The Frenchman will go out for about 6 months.

“The striker was continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury when he was forced to withdraw from a training session at Ciutat Esportiva last week. Subsequent tests confirmed a complete tendon rupture in the proximal constriction of his right leg.”

Source | FC Barcelona

Dembele’s latest injury return means his 2019-2020 campaign is already over and he now has to focus on winning in time for next season.

He has made just nine appearances for the club in 2019-20 and scored once, his goal coming against Sevilla in a 4-0 La Liga win in which he was also sent off.

The Barcelona update also means they will likely be allowed to bring a player out of the transfer window.

Soon enough Ousmane Dembele.

advertisement