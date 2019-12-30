advertisement

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that Arthur will miss the next three weeks as he continues treatment for his injury, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen is sidelined with knee problems.

The team returned to training on Sunday and have two sessions on Monday as they step up preparations for their next La Liga clash with Espanyol.

Arthur will definitely miss Saturday’s game, while Neto may get the chance to get in on Ter Stegen who has taken a knock.

“The first team player Arthur continues to receive treatment for his groin injury and he is expected to be out in about 3 weeks.

“First team player Marc ter Stegen is receiving treatment for a tendon problem in his right knee as agreed after the last league match. He is currently unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return “

Source | FC Barcelona

Neto was back in training on Monday and could make his first La Liga start for Barca on Saturday, while Arthur’s continued absence is likely to be good news for Ivan Rakitic.

