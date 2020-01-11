advertisement

Barcelona have confirmed striker Luis Suarez is set to undergo surgery on his right knee on Sunday.

The operation means the club will have to cope without international Uruguay for some time, though they have yet to confirm how long it is expected to go.

“The first team player Luis Suárez will be operated on Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat for an external meniscus injury to his right knee.”

advertisement

Source | FC Barcelona

The news will be a hit as Suarez has been in good form. He was named La Liga Player of the Month for December and has 14 goals in all competitions this season.

Barcelona are already without Ousmane Dembele due to injury, and Suarez’s future absence diminishes their options in the attack even further.

Suarez’s injury is likely to be good news for Antoine Griezmann, who could be relegated to a central role, with Ansu Fati and Carles Perez also coming to the account.

advertisement