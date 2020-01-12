advertisement

Barcelona confirmed on Sunday that striker Luis Suarez will miss four months after undergoing right knee surgery.

It was expected that the Uruguay international could be out by February, but the latest update suggests his season is well underway.

“The team’s first player, Luis Suárez, was operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used key surgery to resolve an external right knee injury by performing a stitching. The Uruguayan striker will come out out for about four months. “

Source | FC Barcelona

The news is a real blow to the Spanish champions who are already without Ousmane Dembele due to injury.

Antoine Griezmann could play a more central role, while youngsters like Carles Perez and Ansu Fati can also fill in, but it is possible the club could now look to bring in an attacker during the January transfer window.

