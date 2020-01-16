advertisement

FC Barcelona are close to catching one of Brazil’s top players in their U17 FIFA World Cup victory last year, according to reports in Brazil. The deal with Coritiba for Yan Couto would be worth 5m euros, plus an additional 3m bonuses.

– Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) January 15, 2020

Couto is a 17-year-old with great skills known for his pace and ability at the ball. He is reportedly being pursued by Arsenal as well as Barça. A right-back, he has been compared to a young Dani Alves.

Barça have so far failed to fully replace Alves since their full return in 2016. For now, Nélson Semedo and Sergi Roberto split time in the back right, with the Catalans controlling a pair of prospects that could potentially challenge for spot: Moussa Wagué and Emerson, another Brazilian. Couto could be the future for Barcelona in that position.

