UD Ibiza boss Pablo Alfaro has warned Barcelona to host a “football war” on Wednesday at the Copa del Rey.

The Spanish champions face third-round opposition in the third round which will be played in a one-match format only after a tweak to the 2019-20 format.

Alfaro knows that his team are the main ones for the clash, but explained what Quique Setien can expect from De Can Misses Municipal.

“Hunger. A lot of hunger. We will control the emotional aspect because these players are not used to playing league, cup, league, cup again … Without restrictions, we will race and I am sure we will bring a fight. One football fight, eh! Don’t get me wrong. A fight playing football. “

Source | Marca

Barcelona will have to play on an artificial pitch Wednesday which Alfaro also admitted would favor his squad and will be one of their “cards”.

The tie is new manager Quique Setien first at Copa del Rey as Barça boss and sees him come up against a familiar face. Alfaro and Setien were teammates at Racing Santander and both played in the infamous 5-0 win over Barca in 1994-95.

