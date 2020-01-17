advertisement

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien has spoken of his admiration for midfielder Sergio Busquets.

The midfielder thanked Setien for his shirt when he was the boss of Real Betis, on which he wrote: “To play, with appreciation and admiration for your way of watching football. A hug.”

Setien has explained why he asked for Busi’s blouse and why he thinks international Spain is such a special palyer.

“In my house I have some framed shirts but not everything I have collected, but some special ones from players who meet a number of conditions that I appreciate. One is definitely that they are great players, but I have a lot of players who do not they are famous players. This is because I have shared things with them and they have demonstrated that they are good players, they are honest people, dedicated, unique people who want to grow. good on the field, but behave in a certain way, with the right attitude, and Busquets fits that profile.

“I have always had a great admiration for him because he has always presented a great image of a great footballer. reading the game is very unique. So I asked for his shirt so I could frame it and keep it in the place it should be. “

Source | FC Barcelona

The Busquets are guaranteed to start under Setien on Sunday when Barcelona start life under their new coach against Granada, but it will be interesting to see who else makes his starting XI.

