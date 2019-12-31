advertisement

Barcelona are reportedly making a formal offer for Dinamo Zagreb for midfielder Dani Olmo.

Mundo Deportivo and Sport are reporting that the Spanish champions have been in contact with the Croatian squad in an attempt to lure the midfielder back to Camp Nou.

There are no details offered about the fee or the length of the contract, but there is a suggestion that Barça would like to bring it up next summer rather than January.

Croatian newspaper Sportske novosti is also on the case, and they cite the player’s agent, Andy Bara, saying: “Yes, it is true, the offer for Olmo has arrived. We will see how things develop.”

Olmo has hinted that it’s time to move on from Dinamo Zagreb. He told Jugona: “I think my cycle is over and I want to take the next step to move on.”

The youngster spent seven years in La Masia but left at the age of 16 to join the Croatian squad.

He warmly spoke to the club in November saying “they made me the player I am now” and refused to rule out returning to Camp Nou.

