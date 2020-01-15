advertisement

Quique Setien said in his official unveiling that he has been enjoying seeing Barcelona in recent years, but if he does observe his new team this season, he may wonder how on earth Barcelona is still at the top of the table of La Liga.

When you look around for other top European leagues, it is clearly obvious why the likes of Liverpool, Inter and PSG are sitting on the tree.

Blaugranes are stumbling from one catastrophe to another and have as much to do with keeping a clean sheet as anything else. Only eight shutouts in 27 games in all competitions this season.

advertisement

In recent campaigns, keeping the opposition out has been a source of pride for the defender and goalie.

The weakest defense of any Barca team in a decade. The team is very slow. Very predictable. The coach sits in a chair and looks at his team in shambles as if in a church. shameful

– Catapult (@ pecheli09) January 9, 2020

And yet in the 2019/20 Spanish top flight, Barça have already conceded 23 goals. Then what, I hear you cry. We’re still at the top.

This is probably because it is a healthy defense that is the basis of all the championship winning teams.

Real Madrid have conceded just 12 in the same time frame, same as Atletico Madrid, while Sevilla have left at 18.

In the entirety of last season, the Catalans saw only 36 cases, 29 years before that and 37 in Luis Enrique’s final campaign.

They have started since 2020 conceding two or more in their opening two games for the first time since 1967.

Barcelona scoring 2+ goals in each of their first 2 games of the calendar year, which last happened in 1967!

– adil (@ Barca19stats) January 9, 2020

It’s really not that difficult to determine where the problem areas are.

When Gerard Pique is good, he is an absolute colossus, but when he has a day off he is cruel.

Clement Lenglet has been great for the most part along with his central defensive colleague but he has also suffered a lot of concentration.

With Nelson Semedo seemingly on the transfer list, a cut and change of the Portuguese and Sergi Roberto in right-back play does not help either, and moreover, both have not really impressed in that role.

As for Jordi Alba, the lack of a defensive contribution is offset by his importance to the team in their transitional offensive stages.

Junior Firpo clearly needs more time at the club if he wants to be considered a capable deputy for the left-back of the first choice.

Looking at that name calling, there is more than enough quality out there, but the point is that they don’t show it often enough.

Two seasons ago, Samuel Umtiti could legitimately be classified as one of the best defenders in the world, but he is a bare-knuckle man now and has to leave.

That would at least give Jean-Clair Todibo a shot at exploiting the sheer quality he has and, as a result, allow him to put genuine pressure on Pique to improve his game. However he looks set to spend the rest of the season away from the Camp Nou on loan.

Setien held a double training session on Tuesday and called on the players again on Wednesday too which is just as good because Barca’s defense is quickly becoming a laughing stock.

advertisement