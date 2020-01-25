advertisement

Barcelona B confirmed on Saturday that they have signed Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira from Juventus, with Alejandro Marqués moving to the other side.

This is a move that has been rumored for some time and finally ended at the weekend.

This is Barca’s official statement confirming the two transfers.

“FC Barcelona have been active in the transfer market, with Barca B’s Alejandro Marqués joining Juventus for 8.2m euros, and Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira joining Blaugranes on loan from Dijon until June 30, 2020.

“There is a buy option for the last transfer. The 22-year-old Pereira, who played in the French First Division this season, switched his medicine on Friday and signed his new contract at Johan Cruyff Stadium in the presence of Barça B manager Silvio Elías and technical secretary , Jose Mari Bakero. “

Barcelona also said they have been following Pereira for a “long time”. The 21-year-old joined Juve in 2017 from Empoli and was loaned out to Bordeaux and Dijon during his time with the Italian champions.

