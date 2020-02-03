advertisement

Barcelona have offered an update on Ousmane Dembele’s gym after he was forced to withdraw from training this morning.

Dembele withdrew from the hearing, fearing he had suffered a relapse, and Barca says he felt “an embarrassment” that is a “consequence of muscle fatigue”.

Latest News | During this morning’s training session, Ousmane Dembélé felt discomfort in his right leg as a result of muscle fatigue. He will continue his rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/rlK7IgHoGb

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2020

The Frenchman returned to training for the first squad in Barcelona two weeks ago after a Doha attack recovered from his eating problem.

He had appeared to be progressing well with Setien talking about how his “ability and intensity” were making him all thrilling.

Dembele had been expected to return to action some time in February, and it is not yet clear if his latest embarrassment will bring him back.

