advertisement

Quique Setien has confirmed that Barcelona is considering hiring another striker to mitigate Luis Suarez’s loss after knee surgery in Uruguay.

The 32-year-old Suarez is said to have injured his knee for a while before Barca announced that he would need surgery on January 11.

Barca was reportedly expecting to be absent for just a few weeks, but a club statement the following day confirmed his worst fears, with Suarez likely missing most of the season.

advertisement

Not surprisingly, Barca are closely linked to several strikers, with Osasuna’s Chimy Avila, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and RB Leipzig star Timo Werner identified as potential goals.

And while Setien refused to comment on certain names, he confirmed that Barca was considering taking a step.

“It is true that we are considering signing a number nine. We need to develop things a bit further,” said the head coach before the Copa del Rey trip to Ibiza.

“It is not a problem that worries me too much, I am more concerned about the games. It is a problem that I have to deal with sports management and we will see which is the most convenient.”

“It’s a question [it’s about certain players] that I can’t answer, neither can I. I talked a lot about it to the sports management, but we didn’t choose anything.

“It’s all internal, so it’s better if you don’t ask me because I’m not saying anything anymore.”

Ousmane Dembele’s return could relieve the remaining Barca attackers without Suarez, as the Frenchman is back in training after almost two months with a thigh injury.

Dembele’s career as a Barca has so far been somewhat indescribable, although Setien still has high hopes for him.

“It will undoubtedly be very important,” said Setien. “He is an exceptional player who unfortunately didn’t have much consistency.

“Of course it will be very important, we hope it will help us a lot.”

advertisement