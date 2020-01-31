advertisement

Barcelona have been busy for the day in January and have confirmed another deal after reaching an agreement with Palmeiras for midfielder Matheus Fernandes.

The 21-year-old midfielder will join the club over the summer for a fee of € 7m plus € 3m in additions to a five-year contract.

Here is the official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Palmeiras have reached an agreement on the transfer of Matheus Fernandes Siqueira and he will join the Club on July 1, 2020.

“The transfer fee will be 7m euros plus an extra 3m and the player will sign a five-year contract that will get him by the end of the 2024/25 season and his purchase clause is set at 300m euros “

Source | FC Barcelona

Fernandes already pretty much confirmed the deal on social media earlier in the day with a long farewell message and a change in his bio.

Barcelona say he “stands out for his defensive qualities in midfield” and describes him as a holding midfielder who likes to win the ball back.

Welcome to Barcelona Matheus Fernandes!

