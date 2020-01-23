advertisement

January 23, 2020 against Steve Hanley

“All politics is local,” former House President Tip O’Neill happily said. It is all well and good for the rich and powerful to make great statements from mountain tops in Switzerland, but the hard work to tackle climate change is taking place at the local level. Barcelona and Boston have become the newest cities to release realistic plans to reduce CO2 emissions and prepare for a warmer world.

This is not an exercise

advertisement

“Barcelona as a city wants to add its weight to the words of Greta Thunberg and state that indeed [this is] not an exercise, it is an emergency. The house is on fire. The time has passed and there are no shortcuts. With these words, Mayor Ada Colau announced a major climate action plan with the participation of 300 people representing the interests of 200 stakeholders who participated in a Climate Emergency Board of the city last year.

Mayor Colau says that the plan drawn up by the board represents a “paradigm shift” and a path to a Green New Deal that benefits all residents of Barcelona and the Catalonia region of Spain. According to Grist, the plan consists of 103 measures that tackle climate change from every angle. According to the plan, Barcelona bans polluting vehicles, installs 40 hectares of urban green space, transition to sustainable energy, reduces food waste and more. The aim is to reduce carbon emissions in the city by 50% by 2030 compared to 1990.

Barcelona says it will invest € 563 million to reduce the number of private cars on its roads, improve the energy efficiency of residential buildings, produce more sustainable energy and increase the collection and recycling of waste. One measure aimed at reducing congestion is to create “super blocks” in the city – places where the idea that private cars should be given top priority is being torn apart and a new way of thinking is being promoted.

Dave Roberts from Vox spent 10 days in Barcelona last spring and reported how the city plans to take its streets back from the scourge of the car. “What I found was more fascinating than anything I could have imagined: not just an urban plan, but a vision of a different way of living in the 21st century, a step back from many of the mistakes of the car-occupied 20th century, refocus on health and community. It is a larger and more ambitious city plan than anything that is being discussed in America and, more importantly, a plan that is actually being implemented, with a few solid pilot projects behind it, a list of lessons learned and half a dozen new projects in the works. “

Encouraged by Barcelona’s daring action, Spain – which suffered the hottest summer ago in 2019 – declared a climate emergency last week after an EU report showed that its carbon emissions are actually rising while falling from other European countries. The statement suggests that by 2040 the country will obtain 95% of its electricity from renewable sources, eliminate pollution from buses and trucks and make agriculture CO2 neutral, according to the Associated Press. The government says it will submit a plan to implement those goals with the national legislator within 100 days.

Boston declares emergency for public health

Half a world away, the city of Boston is also stepping up its response to climate change. Last week the Boston City Council declared climate change a “public health emergency”, noting that this would lead to increased exposure to extreme heat, reduced air quality, more frequent and intense natural hazards, increased exposure to infectious diseases and aero allergens, effects on mental health. , and an increased risk of population displacement and conflicts, according to Smart Cities World.

“Climate change is exacerbating health disparities, disproportionately damaging the most vulnerable among us – children and pregnant women, low-income people, the elderly, people with disabilities and chronic diseases, and marginalized people of all races and ethnic groups,” the city council said a statement.

The city says it plans to be 100% carbon neutral by 2050. Climate change is not just about rising sea levels or melting ice sheets. Heat stress and particle pollution from burning fossil fuels can shorten lives. Saving koala bears in Australia may not get much sympathy from people in the US, but seeing grandpa fall over because he can’t breathe. All politics is local. Just ask the people in Barcelona and Boston.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement