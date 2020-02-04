advertisement

Barcelona announced on Monday that they have added the likes of Barça B, Kike Saverio, Sergio Akieme and Rei Manaj to their 2019-20 Champions League squad.

The Catalan giants have added the trio to their roster following the January departures of Carles Alena, Jean-Clair Todibo and Moussa Wague.

The three players join the A-list which comprises all of the first team squad plus Hiroki Abe, Ronald Araujo and Ferran Sarsanedas.

Teams are allowed to include 25 players in their A-list, although two of these players must be goalkeepers.

Barcelona also clarified that the six B teams are on the A-list because they are not eligible for the B-list. The B-players must have been at the club for three years and be under 21 years of age.

Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz were previously on the B-list before the January departures. The rules surrounding this roster are a bit quieter as there is no need to show up the day before a Champions League match.

