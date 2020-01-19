advertisement

Quique Setien got off to a winning start in his first game as manager of Barcelona on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Granada. Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute to send the champions to the top of the table.

The starting XI of the new manager made for interesting reading with Samuel Umtiti preferred to Clement Lenglet on defense, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets making up the midfield and Ansu Fati who came on for Luis Suarez.

THE FIRST HALF

Barcelona played good football in the first half and dominated possession, but did not create many clear chances. Ansu Fati struck with a ball and in some way failed to connect with the ball in the far post after a cross from Jordi Alba.

Meanwhile, the Camp Nou thought Lionel Messi had scored just before half-time when he was linked with Alba’s cut but punched an inch wide from the post. Statistics revealed Setien’s influence at half time. Barca attempted 508 passes in 45 minutes but came up with just two shots on target.

SECOND HALF

It was more of the same after the break, though Barcelona had a departure when Yan Eteki let go and saw his attempt beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen but hit against the post end.

After that the game came in Barca’s favor when German Sanchez was sent off for a foul on Messi that gave him his second booking. Setien also brought Riqui Puig to Ivan Rakitic and the arrival of the youngster gave the team a spark for the final 20 minutes.

Messi won it in 76 minutes with a delightful finish from within the penalty area. Puig started things off by getting the ball back high on the pitch, Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal then did well to round up Messi to secure all three points.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic (Puig), Busquets, Vidal (Arthur); Messi, Griezmann, Ansu (Perez).

Target: Messi (76 ‘)

Granada: Silva; Ruiz, Duarte, Sanchez, Foulquier; Eteki (Martinez), Gonalons; Vadillo (Puertas), Azeez (Herrera), Machis; Fernandez.

