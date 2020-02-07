advertisement

Until recently, even considering the well-reported exit clause in his contract, it was practically inconceivable that Lionel Messi would leave Barcelona for another club.

But this week there was friction. In an interview, Messi publicly called Barca’s soccer director Eric Abidal after players with bad mouths: “Many players were neither satisfied nor worked hard, and there was also an internal communication problem.” before Ernesto Valverde’s release.

Messi’s direct reply on Instagram said that “sports management must also take responsibility” and suggested that Abidal should name certain players if he is willing to criticize them. Otherwise “we all get dirty and feed things that are said but are not true”. ,

Since then, Barca has assured – via the Spanish sports newspapers – that everything is fine, the couple has reconciled and Abidal will keep his job, but that shouldn’t dispel the concerns of the fans, especially according to other reports, several other clubs have expressed interest ,

Still, the prospect of Messi leaving the company doesn’t seem impossible at all for the first time, especially given a contract clause that allows him to travel for free – but where would the Barca go?

A brutal genius

Declaring Messi important would be an understatement, similar to the statement that the Titanic is large. After all, he helped them win 34 trophies.

Messi made his breakthrough in the 2004/05 season and its impact was almost incredible. If the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is not the greatest footballer of all time, good luck to everyone else.

He played a role in 711 games in all competitions in 864 goals (622 goals, 242 assists), a truly astonishing achievement.

You get an even bigger perspective of your influence when you consider how much of Barca’s total is equal.

During the same period, the Blaugrana scored 2,241 goals, meaning that he was involved in 39 percent of all goals over a period of almost 16 years – including his first season in which he only appeared nine times.

Since the 2007/08 season, its first with more than 20 commitments, that number has skyrocketed to 44 percent – or 804 of Barca’s 1,812 goals during that time.

One-man team?

Given some of his teammates, it’s probably a step too far to point out that Barca has been a one-man team since Messi embraced a first role.

However, it can hardly be denied that he has worn them often, and no one else has had a comparable effect.

In the past twelve seasons, Messi has been the top scorer of Barca in all competitions except for one point when Luis Suarez looted 59.

His best was the remarkable 2011/12 season in which he scored 73 goals on all fronts. With 29 assists, he made 102 appearances – 54 percent of the entire team.

NOT REPLACEABLE?

Where do you start if you plan to replace a player who has been directly involved in almost 50 percent of your club’s goals over a period of twelve and a half years?

One would hope for Barca that there is some kind of contingency plan, but even if it does, it is hard to imagine that the club could buy anyone who is nearly as influential.

Messi is more than just a soccer player – Barca teams have been put together for more than a decade with the aim of getting the best out of him, while being almost unrivaled as both creator and finisher.

Neymar is the obvious candidate to replace Messi when the time comes, as he offers a similar mix of lethality and skill, although Barca’s financial constraints are well documented and it’s hard to see how the club is doing at the moment could afford, even without Messi’s wages.

The club can choose to hire a more open-minded attacker like Kylian Mbappe or Lautaro Martinez, but affordability can also be an issue here.

Even if Antoine Griezmann succeeds in subsequently blooming in the colors of Barcelona, ​​Messi’s eventual departure will leave a gap that his current team does not fill.

Putting a post messi barca together could be the most fascinating reconstruction job in football history – but Josep Maria Bartomeu and Abidal will hold onto the hope that will continue for a few years.

