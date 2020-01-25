advertisement

Barcelona will raise 8.2 million euros after young striker Alejandro Marques is admitted to Juventus.

The 19-year-old spent three years in Barcelona, ​​scoring two goals against Chelsea in the 2017/18 season against Chelsea in the UEFA Youth League.

Marques joined the Barcelona B team in 11 games this season, but failed to move up from La Masia to the first team at Camp Nou.

Barcelona decided to part with the Venezuelan teenager after receiving the Italian master’s offer and borrowed Matheus Pereira from Juventus to get a purchase option as part of the deal.

A statement from Barcelona said: “FC Barcelona was active in the transfer market and Alejandro Marques from Barca B switched to Juventus for 8.2 million euros.”

Brazilian midfielder Pereira left Juventus in August to join Dijon. This deal was also referred to as a purchase option loan. However, the French club announced that the contract was canceled on Friday.

Pereira played ten Ligue 1 games for Dijon, six of which he played. Now he has the chance to make a permanent move to the Spanish giants to which he will be switching until the end of the season.

Barcelona said Pereira had graduated from medical school on Friday, and when he announced his arrival, he described the 21-year-old as a player the club had been following “for a long time”, highlighting his touch and attack potential.

