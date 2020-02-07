advertisement

Barcelona’s head coach Quique Setien believes the club has taken a step forward despite a Copa del Rey retirement on Thursday.

Inaki Williams’ goal in the 93rd minute condemned last season’s runner-up, Barca, to a 0-1 loss at Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals.

Barca have lost two away games under Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde last month, but the Spanish boss believes the La Liga champion is heading in the right direction.

“Given what has happened to us in other home games, we have taken a step forward that we need to improve,” Setien told reporters.

There are days when you have a chance and take advantage of it, and there are days when you have ten that you can’t. There is no reasonable explanation.

“I never knew what I was to blame. Your goal was a game that wasn’t dangerous. There are things that can’t be controlled, and this is one of them.

“Everything went well except for the result. I am satisfied with the work of the team.”

Setien added: “We controlled the second half. Marc-Andre [ter Stegen] had no parades and it was a shame because we had the game under control.

“We created several clear chances and they reached the goal when we didn’t have time to react. We looked good and were the better team.”

“We didn’t win, but it will come. It’s a shame that the competition doesn’t give us a chance for revenge, but we have to be positive, even though we don’t deserve to be eliminated.”

Barca – three points behind leaders Real Madrid – travel to Real Betis on Sunday.

