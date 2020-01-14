advertisement

Barcelona has confirmed the retirement of head coach Ernesto Valverde and hired Quique Setien to do so.

Valverde was pictured as the leader of the training on Monday prior to meeting Barca’s board.

Upon completion of these talks, Barca announced the end of Valverde’s two-and-a-half-year term at Camp Nou, where former Real Betis chief Setien replaced him in June 2022.

“FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde have signed an agreement to terminate the contract, which will bring both parties together,” said the statement announcing Valverde’s resignation.

“The association expresses its thanks to Ernesto Valverde for his professionalism, his commitment, his commitment and his always positive handling of everything that defines the Barca family. We wish him the best of luck and success in the future.”

Setien replaces Valverde, although Barca is at the top of the LaLiga and still in the Champions League. They were crowned league champions in the last two seasons.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss, however, has taken a close look at his position, especially after Barca gave up a 3-0 lead in the first leg last season in the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool.

The 2-3 loss to Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia on Thursday increased the pressure even further. Barca lost to Diego Simeone’s men despite largely controlling the competition.

Barca legend Xavi is said to be among the front runners after the 2010 world champion met soccer director Eric Abidal in Qatar on Friday.

However, it is reported that Xavi has informed the club that he was not interested in taking over until the end of the season.

Setien will be introduced on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT) before his first game against Granada at Camp Nou on Sunday.

