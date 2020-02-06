advertisement

Barcelona has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will need surgery next Tuesday after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

Dembele contracted the injury on Monday after training after recovering from an Achilles tendon problem that has been overwhelming him since November.

A statement on Tuesday confirmed that Dembele suffered a “complete proximal thigh tear in his right thigh”.

The club is still unable to provide information on a possible return date, although media reports indicate that it is not expected to play an important role later in the season.

Dembele must expect a thigh injury after 10 weeks

A Barca statement said: “Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday, February 11, to treat an injury to the proximal tendon of his right Achilles tendon.

“Once the operation is complete, more information will be given about his approximate recovery time.”

Dembele has only played nine games for Barca this season and suffered an injury to the left Achilles tendon a month earlier in the season.

The 22-year-old came from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 for an entry fee of 105 million euros, but his time at Camp Nou was injured.

A month after he joined the club, he underwent surgery on his left Achilles tendon and did not take action again until January 2018.

Dembele suffered another streak after his comeback in the last four games and had to miss another month.

At the end of the 2018/19 season, a sprained ankle was followed by left thigh strain and right thigh injury to limit his participation in the team.

New coach Quique Setien recently spoke of his excitement to have Dembele back in competition after the club failed to improve his attack options after a serious injury to Luis Suarez.

However, Barca is said to be confident of obtaining a special exemption from the authorities to introduce reinforcements outside the transfer window following this recent setback.

