Former US President Barack Obama has shown that his wife Michelle will always be his first lady, delivering a touching message on her 56th birthday.

Mr. Obama has shared a series of black and white images that appear to have been taken in a photo booth to celebrate the day.

“In every scene you are my star, @MichelleObama!”, He wrote, adding: “Happy birthday, baby!”

The pictures went viral after being shared on Twitter and Instagram with 1.3 million likes within the first hour.

Mr. Obama often sends an online message about his wife’s birthday and Mother’s Day.

Ms. Obama released her bestselling memoir Becoming last year and recently celebrated the fact that her first Netflix documentary, American Factory, had received an Oscar nomination.

media_cameraBarack Obama and his wife Michelle in 2008. Photo: Suppliedmedia_cameraUS President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle in 2009. Photo: Supplied

“I couldn’t be happier that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory were nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary,” Ms. Obama wrote. “What Julia and Steve capture in the film is sometimes painful, sometimes intoxicating, but always thoughtful and always real – exactly the kind of story that Barack and I wanted to tell with Higher Ground Productions.

media_cameraFormer US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama kiss as they prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2017. Things are for kids at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, DC in 2016. Image: AFP

“I hope you will see it for yourself by watching it on @Netflix,” she said.

The couple met for the first time in 1989 when Ms. Obama was appointed mentor of her future husband at the Sidley Austin law firm in Chicago.

media_cameraUS President Barack Obama kisses wife and first lady Michelle as they dance at the Eastern Regional Inaugural Ball. Image: delivery

They had their first date that year and got engaged in 1991.

They married in 1992 and had their first daughter, Malia, in 1998.

media_cameraBarack and Michelle Obama appear with their daughters Malia and Sasha on their last Christmas card at the White House. Image: delivery

Her second daughter, Natasha aka Sasha, was born in 2001

