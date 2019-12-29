advertisement

Obama’s versatile year-end list includes many of your favorites as well as lesser-known titles like “Diane” and “Transit”. No Tarantino here, however.

Barack Obama has compiled his selection for the best films and television of 2019. His versatile list includes numerous favorites that are being discussed: Booksmart ”,“ The Irishman ”,“ Little Women ”and“ Parasite ”. He also names “Fleabag”, “Incredible” and “Watchmen” as his favorite television series. Obama’s full Twitter list of film and TV favorites is below.

Obama knows his films very well. On the film side, it includes some lesser-known, perhaps more cinematic favorites, from Kent Jones’ dark drama “Diane” with Mary Kay Place to Christian Petzold’s revisionist film “Transit” from World War II, “Jia Zhangke’s Cosmic”. Ash Is Purest White ”, and Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego’s thriller“ Birds of Passage ”. Obama is also a fan of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”, a mid-year release of A24 that was silently criticized. Also the 10 best lists.

You won’t find Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” or Todd Phillips’s “Joker” on his list – arguably the two most hyped mainstream films of the year. Looking back at the former U.S. President’s 2018 top 10 list, Obama tends to be zigzagging when watching movies.

He also heralds Netflix’s “American Factory” as one of the best documentaries of the year, a film he and his wife Michelle Obama collaborated on through their production company Higher Ground. You can currently follow a special conversation with the Obamas about the making of the film, which centers on the exploitation factory of a Chinese billionaire in post-industrial Ohio in an abandoned General Motors plant.

“American Factory” is a biting portrait of the plight of the American working class and the clashes with technology tower China and is one of the front runners at the Best Documentary Academy Award 2020. Obama also supports the documentary “Apollo 11” in his list below , another Oscar leader, as well as for “Amazing Grace” who did not make it onto the 2020 shortlist.

Next up are my favorite films and TV shows from 2019. Of course there is also American Factory, a film by our own production company Higher Ground, which was recently nominated for an Oscar. Here is the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

