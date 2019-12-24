advertisement

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were one of the greatest sports dynasties and a worldwide phenomenon in the 1990s, so that for the documentary “The Last Dance” you can not only get the usual basketball suspects to communicate the importance of this era to them.

For the epic 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance”, which will be published by ESPN in June 2020, people as diverse as Barack Obama, Justin Timberlake and Carmen Electra take part in interviews with Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson and many other sports legends.

In particular, “The Last Dance” follows the bulls during their 1997/98 season, Jordan’s last season as a Chicago Bull, and the last championship run of their dynasty. A camera team had unprecedented access to the team this season when all eyes were on them when Oprah Jordan invited them to their show and almost every spoken word was covered and checked by the media.

advertisement

Also read: How ESPN’s “30 for 30 podcasts” broke boundaries in season six to be “more culturally effective” than ever

ESPN teased the existence of the documentary last year, but this last trailer over a year later shows the breadth of the documentary series and the enormous number of people who sit down to talk.

Jason Hehir, director of “30 for 30” at “The ’85 Bears” and most recently the excellent “Andre the Giant” HBO documentary, directed “The Last Dance” by producer Mike Tollin. The film is a joint production by ESPN and Netflix and is produced by Mandalay Sports Media in collaboration with NBA Entertainment and Jump.23.

Watch the trailer on Twitter or in full screen on ESPN.com.

IT HAPPENS ???? # TheLastDance | Coming in June pic.twitter.com/YSySzSNZIs

– ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2019

Chicago Cubs: A Timeline of Misfortune Since the Billy Goats’ Curse (Photos)

The Chicago Cubs are in the World Series for the first time since 1945 when a goat berated the baseball team ever to win the championship again. Will the curse finally be lifted in 2016 or will the Cleveland Indians destroy fans’ dreams? Youtube

The billy goat (1945)

A smelly goat that was denied entry to Wrigley Field during the fourth game of this year’s fateful World Series is, according to legend, why the Cubs haven’t won a championship since 1908. Bar / goat owner William Sianis has reportedly sent a telegram to Cubs owner Philip Wrigley saying “You will lose this World Series and never win a World Series again” after his pet was banished from the stadium. Youtube

The black cat (1969)

Chicago Cubs players and fans all felt like they were back in 1969 … until a black cat ran across the pitch during a crucial game against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. The Mets would eventually win the World Series, and the black cat would become part of the Cubs lore. Youtube

Leo Durham’s Fielding Error (1984)

Cubs led the fifth game against the San Diego Padres, but first baseman Leo Durham let an apparently simple baseball pass through his legs. Could have been blamed on a simple mistake – hey, it happened – if it hadn’t been for the fact that it probably happened because his glove had just been soaked in Gatorade during a mishap. Youtube

Steve Bartman (2003)

The Cubs were five outs from the World Series when a Marlins foul ball headed for the stands and fans tried to grab it. One fan in particular had the greatest anger when the repetitions showed that Steve Bartman seemed to hit the ball straight out of Luis Castillo’s glove. At that moment everything changed and the Marlins won everything. Youtube

Has the curse been lifted? (2016)

The Cubs are in the World Series for the first time since the billy goat. So the curse is over? Unfortunately, according to William Sianis’ great-nephew Bill Sianis, the answer is still no. The Cubs have to win the World Series, not just get in to break the curse. Well, they’re 3 wins away. Getty Images

Previous slide

Next slide

The Cubs are in the World Series for the first time in 71 years. Does that mean the curse is finally broken?

The Chicago Cubs are in the World Series for the first time since 1945 when a goat berated the baseball team ever to win the championship again. Will the curse finally be lifted in 2016 or will the Cleveland Indians destroy fans’ dreams?

advertisement