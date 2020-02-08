advertisement

B.C. Law Professional Regulatory Authority has changed its article approval rules to address issues related to medical fitness, including mental health. A step that the Law Society of B.C. said would destigmatize such challenges.

However, the change is an admission of guilt from society, says Malcolm Brown, a law student who claims to ask such questions, and ended his dream of becoming a lawyer.

And the rule change breaks at B.C. no dead end. Human Rights Court between Brown and Society. Brown claims that the questions shortened his education by three years and almost bankrupted him.

“I am happy to hear that the questions are gone,” he said of the changes that were adopted on January 31. “It is a big step that will help countless others.”

“The Law Society of B.C. is the main culprit who has stigmatized mental health from top to bottom in the legal profession in BC. for decades and has an absolutely toxic effect on the welfare of law students and lawyers in BC, ”Brown said in October.

However, Brown has not withdrawn his complaint.

And society won’t step back from a case where Brown said asking questions would make him lose positions. When asked if she would resign, Brown suggested that the complaint be withdrawn.

Brown was in the final stages of his legal education wishing to practice business or technology law. He struggled with alcoholism, spent months in a rehab center, and managed to complete a large part of the law school with a brief relapse. He has been sober for more than five years.

However, a final step in completing his legal training is an internship at a law firm, a position called an article.

There he bumped into the wall with the process used by the company licensed from B.C. Lawyers and oversight of their practices. It is this process that has now been changed by the bank or the directors of the company.

“Bankers have taken steps to destigmatize the mental health challenges and help current and future lawyers who face these challenges by adopting recommendations from the Law Society’s Mental Health Task Force,” said a statement by society.

“When deciding to revise the application form, the auditors found that while the questions were answered with good intentions, there are better ways to answer the question of suitability for the exercise of the right in 2020,” said Society.

Other recommendations that society will adopt include working with law schools to ensure continuity and awareness of resources for students as they transition from law school to legal practice. Hosting a forum on mental health and substance use issues; Implementation of a non-stigmatizing language style guide in social communication; and conducted a voluntary, confidential survey on mental health and substance use at B.C. Lawyers.

Brown said the company was asked to make changes in 2011 and denied any discrimination against him.

“Your defense is out the window,” he said. “You have changed the content of the human rights complaint.

The rule change occurred one year after the task force agreed with a president of the New York State Bar Association on January 20, 2019: “The hard truth is that stigma related to mental illness remains a significant obstacle to treatment within the task force the legal profession and society in general. There is strong evidence that mental health issues are ineffective and unnecessary when applying for a bar, and several states have already resolved them. “

The task force said fitness should be determined by “behavior, not condition”.

