Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is holding the central bank’s monetary policy bias chamber keeping its “key rate” at 1.75 percent, where it has been for more than a year.

Poloz announced the decision Wednesday, October 30, amid trade uncertainty, a minority government scenario unfolding in Ottawa and the day before the oil giant EnCana left Canada to establish a new headquarters in the United States. States.

While Poloz could not foresee EnCana’s move, the Bank of Canada chief expressed concerns about the country’s wealth of resources.

“Energy-producing regions continue to struggle, as full regulation of the fall in oil prices in 2015 is not yet complete, and transport restrictions are making the situation worse,” Poloz told reporters.

“It is painful for individuals, as it involves dismissals and possibly inter-provincial migration, which is costly for all concerned.”

As the US economy continues to outstrip ours, the Bank of Canada has little good news on this front and projects GDP growth this year at approximately 1.5 percent, “below (Canada’s potential)”, slowly rising to 1.7 percent in 2020 and then at 1.8 percent in 2021.

Likewise, Bank of Canada economists say the Consumer Price Index – a basket of commodities that measures inflation – “is likely to dip temporarily in 2020″ as energy prices normalize and expect inflation to rise to ” close to the two percent target “.

But there is much uncertainty ahead, Poloz noted, in connection with ongoing international trade disputes, a central topic of discussion for the bank’s Board of Directors over the past two years.

“The uncertainty raised about future trade policies is directly reducing business investment, and there is a risk that this will spread to households as well,” Poloz said, noting that other central banks have eased their lending rates.

“However, we must remember that tariffs and trade restrictions will work over time to permanently reduce potential output everywhere, while raising consumer goods prices … monetary policy can do so much.”

Last July and for the first time in a decade, the US Federal Reserve lowered its prime loan rate from 2.5 percent to 2.25 percent, and on the same day that Poloz held the firm, its US counterpart again cut its rate to between 1.5 and 1.75 percent.

Also cut – to minority government status after the Oct. 21 election – are the Liberals who have defended Canada’s low debt-to-GDP ratio (roughly 34 percent based on $ 768 billion in federal debt and $ 2.2 trillion in GDP). ), as an excuse for them to promise to save more on deficit spending.

By comparison, America’s debt-to-GDP ratio is approximately 107 percent for a $ 20 trillion economy / year that is well on track to post 2.4 GDP growth for 2019.

Ian Lee, a business professor and faculty chair at the Carleton Sprott School of Business, said the Canadian family debt – more than $ 2 trillion (the highest among G7 nations) – would also be best for the government federal as well as outstanding sub-sovereign accounts.

“The only citation of federal debt is not the way the OECD, IMF or other international bodies lend. They cite all government debt, which in our case is federal, provincial and municipal,” Lee said. “And when you do that, we go from the best (international position) to the worst.”

Lee said if the provinces do not reign in their spending, some may risk insolvency, an inability to serve bonds. In Newfoundland, for example, the government carries more than $ 13 billion in debt to a population of 521,000.

Add all federal debt to federal figures and without including the municipalities or the three northern territories, Canadian governments are in the hole of more than $ 1.5 trillion.

Regarding Polozi’s care to adhere to the status quo rather than follow the lead of lowering the US Federal Reserve, Lee said the Bank of Canada is positioning itself to act when required.

“I don’t think (Poloz) has any ability to lower rates. The moment he thinks it is needed, he will cut those rates as fast as our heads spin,” Lee said.

“There are really only two things we can do if we go into a recession. We rely on monetary policy to cut rates and the other is to stimulate, you crush money, it means spending on deficit spending.”

