advertisement

MADRID – A 83-year-old former Spanish bank chairman was fined 52m euros ($ 58m) Thursday after being convicted of smuggling a Pablo Picasso painting abroad after being assigned a national treasure.

Jaime Botin, 83, the former chairman of Bankinter, was also given an 18-month jail term, but he is unlikely to serve it because of his advanced age and his status as a first-time offender.

The case stemmed from the capture of Spanish master Picasso’s “Young Woman’s Head”, a 1906-euro painting worth 26m by Botin’s yacht during a raid by customs officials on the French island of Corsica in 2015.

advertisement

Spanish prosecutors accused Bot of trying to sell the painting, depicting a woman with sharp features and long black hair, in opposition to banning the export of a work of art of cultural importance to Spain.

Botin, the uncle of Santander Bank chairman Ana Botin, denied the allegations. While acknowledging that the painting had left Spanish territory, Botin said he had taken it to Switzerland for storage.

Thursday’s ruling, which could be appealed, also transferred ownership of the painting to the Spanish state.

Botin’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Madrid’s Supreme Court, in a ruling issued on Thursday, said Botin had been informed in 2012 by Christie’s auction that he would need official permission to sell the century-old painting at an auction in London.

Despite this, the court said, Botin took the painting to the Mediterranean port city of Valencia and ordered his yacht captain to “hide it from the authorities”.

The painting appeared in 2015 when French customs officials, working simultaneously with Spanish authorities, discovered it in the yacht captain’s cabin during a stopover in Corsica, she said.

Botin was chairman of Bankinter from 1986 to 2002. He holds a significant interest in banking through Cartival, an investment vehicle divided between him and his sons. Cartival is the largest shareholder in Spain’s fifth-largest bank with a market share of 23%. ($ 1 = € 0.8970) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Ashifa Kassam, and Paola Luelmo Editing by Mark Heinrich)

advertisement