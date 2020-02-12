advertisement

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s largest bank DBS evacuated 300 employees from its headquarters on Wednesday as a precaution following a confirmed coronavirus case in the lender, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Singapore has reported 47 cases of coronavirus, one of the highest elevations outside China, including mounting evidence of local transmission. The government has been trying to calm nerves after raising the alarm level for the virus last week, sparking panic over the purchase of essentials such as rice and toilet paper.

“I regret to inform you that there is a confirmed case of coronavirus at DBS Asia Central at Level 43 today,” Singapore’s head of state Shee Tse Koon said in the memo.

“As a precaution, all 300 Level 43 colleagues at MBFC have been evacuated and will be working from home for the time being,” Shee said, referring to the DBS headquarters in the Bay Area Financial Center.

When contacted for a comment, the DBS said it would make a statement soon. Bank employees told Reuters that the other floors had no impact.

Long lines had been formed this week to access some offices in the Singapore financial district as employers began checking workers for temperature. Issues of building issues in some downtown office buildings have also been circulated on social media.

Some companies, including DBS, are canceling physical outcome conferences and choosing to hold them via teleconference. The government has warned people against shaking hands as a form of greeting.

The outbreak has revived memories of the 2003 Severe Acute Order Syndrome that killed over 30 people in Singapore, and nearly 800 worldwide. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

