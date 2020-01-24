advertisement

Bank employees refused to cash a black check for a case of discrimination that was deemed to be fraudulent and asked the police to intervene.

44-year-old Sauntore Thomas reports that TCF Bank employees in Livonia, Michigan, declined to cash or cash his check on Tuesday, January 21.

After the ordeal, Thomas then filed a lawsuit against the bank for discrimination – after a previous lawsuit with his employer for the same reason.

Thomas understandably felt abused and humiliated by the bank that had been with her for two years.

According to the police, the bank’s computer system incorrectly marked the check that Thomas wanted to cash as fraudulent.

The bank director said she was ‘checking’ the checks in the back, but instead called the local police. Ten minutes later, four policemen arrived at the bank to talk to Thomas about the origin of the money he wanted to deposit.

The 44-year-old told law enforcement officials that it was a legal settlement, but the bank still refused to provide it, and then filed a police report against Thomas for fraudulent checks.

I didn’t deserve such treatment when I knew the check was not fraudulent. I am a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force. You discriminated against me because I’m black. None of this would have happened if I were white.

After the ordeal, Thomas called his lawyer Deborah Gordon, who described the incident as “outrageous”.

The lawyers also said that she believed that assumptions were made against her client when he entered the bank.

The TCF Bank has since apologized to Thomas, who has not been charged.

The bank statement was:

TCF Bank is a diverse company that serves a diverse community, and we abhor racism in all its forms. Mr. Thomas’ transaction was treated like any other transaction requiring large amounts of cash. We regret the inconvenience for Mr. Thomas.

Thomas is now suing the bank for unspecified damage.

